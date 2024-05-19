10,656 Shares in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Purchased by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF accounts for 0.3% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 8,041.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,321,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,295 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 264,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after acquiring an additional 180,164 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,777,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,868 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.5014 dividend. This is a positive change from NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

