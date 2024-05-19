Gainplan LLC Buys Shares of 15,046 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 34.9% during the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 31,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MARA stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 48,373,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,004,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 5.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $34.09.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.