Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,977 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Dover worth $41,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dover by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Dover stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.09. 1,688,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,209. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $186.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.73 and a 200-day moving average of $159.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

