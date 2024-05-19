Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $13.62 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 5,248 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,788,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,655. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.14 and a 200-day moving average of $283.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

