Gainplan LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gainplan LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,090.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,844,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,531 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,123,000 after buying an additional 2,722,638 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,327,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,545,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,508 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $36.53. 2,116,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

