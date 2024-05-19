Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 65,650 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,650 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 2.9% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $100,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. EWA LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,592 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.