Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.19% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $46,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.60. 486,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,765. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $61.83.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

