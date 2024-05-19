Gainplan LLC Makes New $46.48 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 231,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,482,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 24.4% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gainplan LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,520 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,219,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,863,596. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

