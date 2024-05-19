Brown Advisory Inc. Has $40.59 Million Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,228 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $40,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,730,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,921,000 after acquiring an additional 134,840 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,484 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 31.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,305,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,534 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,614,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,947,000 after buying an additional 393,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,004,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,704,558.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 9,188 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $238,979.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,904 shares in the company, valued at $14,433,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock worth $1,351,999. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

EPRT traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,846. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.68%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

