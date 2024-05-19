11,653 Shares in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) Purchased by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Fuels news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 8,013 shares of company stock valued at $48,050 in the last ninety days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of UUUU traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,110,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,857. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -95.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

