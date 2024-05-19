MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,238,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,138 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.81% of MGIC Investment worth $43,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MGIC Investment by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,412,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,023,000 after acquiring an additional 553,155 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,808,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,500,000 after purchasing an additional 381,151 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 30.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,657,000 after buying an additional 985,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 26.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,829,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,918,000 after buying an additional 807,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 7.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,332,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,620,000 after buying an additional 228,306 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $21.19. 1,104,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.50) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

