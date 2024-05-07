American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AEP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cfra restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.14.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $92.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

