Analysts Set NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Price Target at $51.71

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $80,049.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,560.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,602 shares of company stock valued at $183,805 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 451.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 37,963 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 163,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 0.0 %

NWE opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.43. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $59.59.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

