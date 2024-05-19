Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GES shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Guess? from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

In other news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $4,219,337.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,546,984.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Guess? by 266.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Guess? during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Guess? by 405.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Guess? by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GES opened at $26.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79. Guess? has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.98.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. Guess? had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Guess? will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

