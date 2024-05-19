Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RKT. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKT

Rocket Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 128.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.43. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.44 million. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. Rocket Companies’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Free Report

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.