Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $459.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.85. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $12.37.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.00%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Mortgage Capital
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.