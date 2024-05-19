Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $459.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.85. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.00%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 100.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 500.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 24.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

