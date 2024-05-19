Brokerages Set Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target at $17.29

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHLS. Northland Capmk downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

SHLS opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.86. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

