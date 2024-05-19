Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Target Price at $4.85

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on B2Gold

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

B2Gold Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.81 million. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -533.16%.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.