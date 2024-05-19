Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Target Price at $4.85

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.92.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTG shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
B2Gold Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.81 million. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
B2Gold Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -533.16%.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
