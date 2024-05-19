Brokerages Set Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target at $31.00

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on CGEM shares. William Blair started coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Thursday.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,628,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 380.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 609,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 482,234 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,281,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,436,000 after acquiring an additional 390,505 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 91,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $997.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. Cullinan Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $30.19.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.42. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

