Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BXSL. Citigroup upped their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $32.67.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is currently 82.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 108,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

See Also

