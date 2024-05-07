Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

ONB has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.30 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $803,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,808,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 550.2% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,806 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,776,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,952 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 293.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,349,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,825 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,279,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,176,000 after acquiring an additional 841,195 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

