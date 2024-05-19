Analysts Set Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Target Price at $163.99

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on FLUT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday.
Shares of FLUT opened at $206.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.48 and its 200-day moving average is $140.44. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
