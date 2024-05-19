CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$32.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.80.

CAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CAE from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get CAE alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAE

CAE Stock Down 2.8 %

CAE opened at C$27.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.89. CAE has a 12 month low of C$24.75 and a 12 month high of C$33.87.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.09 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that CAE will post 1.285137 EPS for the current year.

About CAE

(Get Free Report

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.