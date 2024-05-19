CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CASI stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.41.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.58% and a negative net margin of 105.76%. The company had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. Analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

