DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHT.UN shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded DRI Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of DHT.UN stock opened at C$14.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.12. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.33 and a 1-year high of C$17.43.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

