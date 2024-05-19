Analysts Set Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target at $66.00

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $38.21 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average is $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.19. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2,385.57%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,431,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,484,000 after acquiring an additional 300,406 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 29,404 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.