Brokerages Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) PT at $127.17

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Ingredion stock opened at $119.63 on Friday. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $122.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.62 and its 200 day moving average is $110.57. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,779 shares of company stock worth $8,218,681 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 35.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 47,225 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $5,301,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 28.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

