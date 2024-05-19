Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $44,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

