Brokerages Set VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Target Price at $8.79

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.79.

VTEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in VTEX by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 87,947 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in VTEX in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in VTEX by 57.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. VTEX has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $9.59.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

