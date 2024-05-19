indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.64.

INDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on INDI

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $338,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 31,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,278.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,208 shares in the company, valued at $211,278.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $60,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 173,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,244 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 88.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,038,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,775 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,008,000 after buying an additional 5,115,393 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,818 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4,346.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,484,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 39.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,600 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of INDI stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.