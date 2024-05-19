indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.64.
INDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 88.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,038,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,775 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,008,000 after buying an additional 5,115,393 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,818 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4,346.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,484,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 39.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,600 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of INDI stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.
indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.
