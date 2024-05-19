Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $53.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. Cameco has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
