Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Cameco Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,960,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth $4,484,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 15.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth $1,694,000. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cameco by 63.5% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $53.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. Cameco has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.