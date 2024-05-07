ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives Neutral Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $345.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANSS. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $320.00.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANSS

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $321.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.