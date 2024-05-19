Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on BASE. DA Davidson raised their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Couchbase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $27.58 on Friday. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.61%. Equities analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $521,916.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,205,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 10,000 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $305,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,646,381. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 18,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $521,916.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,205,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,400 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Couchbase by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 19.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Couchbase by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

See Also

