Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Get Inuvo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on INUV

Inuvo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.29. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.57.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.02 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Inuvo by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 749,250 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.