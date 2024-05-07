Team17 Group’s (TM17) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Team17 Group from GBX 265 ($3.33) to GBX 310 ($3.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.89) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 386.25 ($4.85).

LON:TM17 opened at GBX 267 ($3.35) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £389.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8,900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 242.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 234.86. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 405 ($5.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

