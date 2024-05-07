JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 894 ($11.23) to GBX 1,030 ($12.94) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 956 ($12.01).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vistry Group

Vistry Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at Vistry Group

Shares of LON VTY opened at GBX 1,287 ($16.17) on Friday. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 621.69 ($7.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,287 ($16.17). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,161.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 970.33. The company has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2,010.94, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Earl Sibley sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,235 ($15.52), for a total transaction of £121,635.15 ($152,807.98). In other news, insider Earl Sibley sold 9,849 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,235 ($15.52), for a total value of £121,635.15 ($152,807.98). Also, insider Rowan Baker purchased 247 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($15.13) per share, with a total value of £2,973.88 ($3,736.03). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 273 shares of company stock worth $327,743. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Vistry Group

(Get Free Report)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.