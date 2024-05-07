JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 894 ($11.23) to GBX 1,030 ($12.94) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 956 ($12.01).
In other Vistry Group news, insider Earl Sibley sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,235 ($15.52), for a total transaction of £121,635.15 ($152,807.98). In other news, insider Earl Sibley sold 9,849 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,235 ($15.52), for a total value of £121,635.15 ($152,807.98). Also, insider Rowan Baker purchased 247 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,204 ($15.13) per share, with a total value of £2,973.88 ($3,736.03). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 273 shares of company stock worth $327,743. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.
About Vistry Group
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.
