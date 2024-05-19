Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 1.5 %

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,867,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,082,000 after purchasing an additional 765,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,501,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,302,000 after buying an additional 557,038 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,978,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,499,000 after buying an additional 4,870,381 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,774,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,348,000 after acquiring an additional 953,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,842,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.