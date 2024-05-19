Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,147,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,495,000 after acquiring an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.88.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,712,527.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $414,596.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,505,212 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $89.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.97 and its 200-day moving average is $80.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

