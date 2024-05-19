HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.08.

Ovid Therapeutics Price Performance

OVID stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 9.55. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $223.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 10,691.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ovid Therapeutics

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 18,248 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,616,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,133.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

Featured Stories

