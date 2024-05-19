Benchmark Lowers Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Hold

Benchmark downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $110.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.24 and a 200-day moving average of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $112.67.

In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 86.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,593,000 after buying an additional 327,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

