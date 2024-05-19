Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RDY

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Shares of RDY opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.03. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $77.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 40.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 141,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 204,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 114,022 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.