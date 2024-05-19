Steven D. Macicek Purchases 8,500 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) Director Steven D. Macicek acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $76,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,496.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $254.71 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.05.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 492.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 240.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

