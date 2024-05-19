Enerplus Co. (ERF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Enerplus Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE ERF opened at C$27.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. Enerplus has a one year low of C$18.23 and a one year high of C$28.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.13.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of C$595.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.7108674 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERF shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$27.25 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.25 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerplus

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 104,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total value of C$2,521,965.58. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

