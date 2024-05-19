Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,895 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:MFG opened at $4.06 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.