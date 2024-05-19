Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PROS (NYSE:PRO)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

PROS Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PRO opened at $31.46 on Thursday. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.84 million. PROS’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other PROS news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,162 shares of company stock worth $468,787. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 94.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,334 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 804,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,836,000 after buying an additional 431,793 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter worth $13,405,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $12,436,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,814,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,171,000 after acquiring an additional 287,338 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

