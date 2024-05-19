Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Xylem by 40.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. BNP Paribas started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.70.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $143.32 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $144.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.99.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

