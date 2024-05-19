Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Rubicon Technology stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Rubicon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
