Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,497,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after buying an additional 198,235 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after buying an additional 523,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after acquiring an additional 720,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $12,388,646.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,609,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 29,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $4,890,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,095,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $12,388,646.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,161 shares in the company, valued at $52,609,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,307,124. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.33.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $158.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.80 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

