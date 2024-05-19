InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IHG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 617,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,265,000 after buying an additional 40,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter worth about $5,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $100.45 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.54.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th.

IHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Societe Generale lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

