Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $320,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,409,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $311.34 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $233.49 and a one year high of $313.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.43 and its 200-day moving average is $283.97.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
